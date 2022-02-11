Islet Management LP Purchases Shares of 402,550 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 402,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,903,000. Global-e Online accounts for 0.6% of Islet Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

