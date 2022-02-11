Islet Management LP Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 614.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.72.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock worth $656,294,231. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $314.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.70. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.