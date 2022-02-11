iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 16,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 701,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

STAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in iStar by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in iStar by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 104,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iStar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in iStar by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

