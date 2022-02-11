ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

ITT has raised its dividend payment by 64.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. ITT has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ITT to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. ITT has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

