J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) COO Stephen Every Sells 652 Shares

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.57. 67,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.28.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
J & J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
