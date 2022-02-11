J & J Snack Foods Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
About J & J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.