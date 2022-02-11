Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75 to $4.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.939 billion to $1.942 billion from $1.910 billion to $1.919, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.820 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,576. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $143.61 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

