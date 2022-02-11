Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at DA Davidson

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $143.61 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,592 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.