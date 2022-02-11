Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Allstate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

ALL opened at $123.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

