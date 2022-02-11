Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF alerts:

BATS PBDM opened at $28.38 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.