Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,599,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,061,244,000 after buying an additional 250,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $342.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.57. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

