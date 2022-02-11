Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $81.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

