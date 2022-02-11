Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,280,000. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,960,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $518.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.85 and its 200-day moving average is $491.71. The stock has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

