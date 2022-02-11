Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Glenn Schafer Sells 500 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) insider Glenn Schafer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.54 ($25.91), for a total transaction of A$18,270.00 ($12,957.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 599.50 and a current ratio of 599.50.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 27th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 27th will be issued a $0.5358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.47. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

