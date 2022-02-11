Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Glenn Schafer Sells 500 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) insider Glenn Schafer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.54 ($25.91), for a total transaction of A$18,270.00 ($12,957.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 599.50 and a current ratio of 599.50.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 27th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 27th will be issued a $0.5358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.47. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

