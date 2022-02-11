Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $16.32

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $14.75. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 269 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,743,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

