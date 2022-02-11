JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.81

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 286290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.07.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 39.21%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3464 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. JBS’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

JBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

