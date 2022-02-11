Jefferies Financial Group Boosts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of ON opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in onsemi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

