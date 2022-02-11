Jefferies Financial Group Boosts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.
Shares of ON opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72.
In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in onsemi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
