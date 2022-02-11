Jefferies Financial Group Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $765.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $740.00 to $765.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $13.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $671.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,317. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $670.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

