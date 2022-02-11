Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum China in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling expects that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. Yum China has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum China by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 496,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,076,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

