Jobchain Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $48,261.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00040186 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00103092 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,405,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.