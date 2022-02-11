John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.91

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.91 and traded as high as $17.02. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 104,050 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.