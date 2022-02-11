John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.91

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.91 and traded as high as $17.02. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 104,050 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

