Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOUT stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.42 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

