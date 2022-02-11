Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by GEM Realty Capital

GEM Realty Capital lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 5.6% of GEM Realty Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GEM Realty Capital owned 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.89. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.