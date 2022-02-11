JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) to Underweight

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GASNY. UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($28.39) to €26.40 ($30.34) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $6.42 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

