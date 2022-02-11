JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JPE opened at GBX 1,055 ($14.27) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth has a one year low of GBX 930 ($12.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,119.50 ($15.14). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,076.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,066.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92.
About JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth
