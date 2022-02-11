JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPE opened at GBX 1,055 ($14.27) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a one year low of GBX 930 ($12.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,119.50 ($15.14). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,076.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,066.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92.

Get JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth alerts:

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.