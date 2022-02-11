JS Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.39 Million Investment in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,000. SomaLogic makes up approximately 0.7% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SLGC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. 22,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. SomaLogic Inc has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

