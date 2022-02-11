Jump Financial LLC Invests $97,000 in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,551 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

EYES opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

