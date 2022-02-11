Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHG. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

