Jump Financial LLC Purchases 3,133 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

