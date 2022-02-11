Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 34,113 Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Jung purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 68,735 shares of company stock valued at $168,707. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGG opened at $2.17 on Friday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

