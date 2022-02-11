Jump Financial LLC Sells 3,366 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.62 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.99.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
