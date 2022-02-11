Jump Financial LLC Sells 3,366 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.62 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.99.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

