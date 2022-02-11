Jump Financial LLC Takes $136,000 Position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 461,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 297,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 84,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

PHAS stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.79. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

