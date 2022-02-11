Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.65. 620,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,298,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.81. The company has a market capitalization of $624.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.15 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,934. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.