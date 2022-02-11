Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 3.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,534.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 221,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,104,701. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $193.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

