Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,187,000 after buying an additional 585,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after purchasing an additional 525,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 757,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $753,982.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,849 shares of company stock worth $34,295,579 in the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 79,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,205. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $71.97.

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

