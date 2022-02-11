K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Up 10%

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC) shot up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 126,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 81,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72.
K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)
