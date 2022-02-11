Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $16.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 over the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 147,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

