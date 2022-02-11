Kathleen L. Quirk Sells 40,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FCX opened at $43.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after buying an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after buying an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after buying an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

