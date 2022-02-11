KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in KBR were worth $26,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $81,859,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in KBR by 216.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

