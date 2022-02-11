Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.89. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 6,305 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 11.52% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

