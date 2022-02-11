KeyCorp Comments on Mattel, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.