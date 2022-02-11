Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the January 15th total of 780,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Kidpik in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PIK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 8,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,709. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37. Kidpik has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

