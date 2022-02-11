Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Kirby worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kirby by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 201,297 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kirby by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 158,317 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,363,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 139,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,760 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $857,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,287,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,917 shares of company stock worth $2,940,468 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEX stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

