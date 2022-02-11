Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.00

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $9.67. Klabin shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 8,247 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Klabin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

