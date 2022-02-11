Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.00

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $9.67. Klabin shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 8,247 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
Klabin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Klabin (KLBAY)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.