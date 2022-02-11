Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,573. Knowles has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

