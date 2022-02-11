Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.57.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $167.37. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $689,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 788,018 shares of company stock worth $43,783,520 and sold 20,850 shares worth $1,745,423. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

