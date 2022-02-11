Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.52. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.