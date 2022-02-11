KUN (KUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,737.85

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $53,737.85 and approximately $338.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for $26.87 or 0.00063378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KUN has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.30 or 0.06994453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,588.81 or 1.00457035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006280 BTC.

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

