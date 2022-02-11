Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. 131,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,483. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a market cap of $476.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

