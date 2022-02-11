Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,806. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 30,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

